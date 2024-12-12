Former Tulsa Banker Facing Fraud Charges In Federal Court

Federal prosecutors filed charges Wednesday afternoon against a former BOK Financial Banker with bank fraud after they say he embezzled more than $4.2 million from his client's accounts.

Investigators say Shane Garrow was a Senior Vice President and private banker at BOK until he was fired back in March.

Court documents say he took money from at least 16 different accounts since 2012 and funneled them into his own accounts.

The documents say if clients caught the issues with the accounts, Garrow told them it was a mistake, and he would put money from other unsuspecting clients into those accounts.

BOK Financial released the following statement:

“Shane Garrow’s employment was terminated earlier this year upon the discovery that he had breached company policy. We have conducted a thorough internal investigation and worked with law enforcement on their investigation. Client impact was isolated and remediated upon discovery.”