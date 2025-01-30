Tulsa man charged with armed robbery while serving suspended sentence

A man who once served time for accessory to murder is now charged with pistol whipping a man and robbing the man and his 80-year-old mother.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A man who once served time for accessory to murder is now charged with pistol whipping a man and robbing the man and his 80-year-old mother.

Court records show Terry Buckley is still on a suspended sentence in the murder case.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Probable Cause Affidavit says the victim called police in December of 2024 to report that he and his 80-year-old mother were robbed at gunpoint inside their home.

The victim told investigators he had just made it home and had pulled in the driveway when two men came up to him holding guns.

He said the men told him to get on his knees and crawl to the front door after telling the men he didn’t have any money.

The victim says the men told him to get his mother to come to the living room where they made her sit on the couch.

The victim says the men kept him and his mother in the living room as they went through the home looking for valuables.

He said they ripped his gold necklace off him and pistol whipped him. Investigators say the men took jewelry, coats, purses, a wallet, and other items, as well as a car.

Police say they were able to find the car, which had been dumped, thanks to a hit from a license plate reading camera.

HOW DID POLICE CONNECT BUCKLEY?

The Probable Cause Affidavit says Buckley went to a pawn shop to sell some jewelry that the victim later identified as being his.

"Through our investigation, we learned that some of the jewelry that was taken from the second location was pawned at a pawn shop,” said Lt. Justin Ritter with Tulsa Police. “From there, we were able to develop a suspect name and conduct our investigation kind of working it backwards."

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES BUCKLEY IS FACING?

Buckley is being charged in Tulsa County with armed robbery, first degree burglary, and false declaration of ownership in a pawn shop.

WHAT DOES THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAY?

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office says they “anticipate filing an application to revoke Mr. Buckley’s probation based on these new charges.”

WHAT IS BUCKLEY’S CRIMINAL HISTORY?

Court records show