Creek County man pleads guilty to killing his daughter in Aug. 2020

A Creek County man pleads guilty and admits to killing his five-year-old daughter and burning her body.

By: Drake Johnson

-

A Creek County man pleads guilty and admits to killing his five-year-old daughter and burning her body.

Adam Mason pled guilty to second-degree murder in federal court last week.

Investigators said Mason punched his daughter, drowned her, and then set her body on fire in August 2020.

That girl was found in a creek bed near Bristow. He had past convictions for rape and failing to register as a sex offender.

He will be sentenced at a later date.