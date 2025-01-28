Creek County man pleads guilty to killing his daughter in Aug. 2020

Tuesday, January 28th 2025, 7:58 am

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

A Creek County man pleads guilty and admits to killing his five-year-old daughter and burning her body.

Adam Mason pled guilty to second-degree murder in federal court last week.

Investigators said Mason punched his daughter, drowned her, and then set her body on fire in August 2020.

That girl was found in a creek bed near Bristow. He had past convictions for rape and failing to register as a sex offender.

He will be sentenced at a later date.
