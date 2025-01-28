Claremore man awaits sentencing for fatal Bedlam party crash

A Rogers County judge will soon decide the sentence for a Claremore man charged in a deadly rampage at a Bedlam party in 2021.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Clinton Cottom pled to second degree murder and several other charges after investigators say he was intoxicated and plowed into a crowd of people, then flipped his truck on top of Terri McCauley. She was killed and four others were hurt.

Several family members and friends gave victim impact statements during Tuesdays sentencing hearing. McCauley’s brother looked across the courtroom at Clinton Cottom and called him a cruel man and a monster who never deserves to see the light of day.

Prosecutors say Cottom came to the party in 2021 uninvited, was intoxicated and was forced to leave but then they, say he came back to the house with his truck and plowed into a crowd of people.

They say he rammed into one of the cars, flipping it on top of McCauley, killing her. Another victim was pinned by the car and taken to the hospital with a fractured pelvis.

Prosecutors showed the judge pictures from the scene and played three 911 calls from after the crash. Prosecutors argue this was not an accident and they are asking the judge to sentence Cottom to life in prison.

Since there was so much evidence and testimony Tuesday, the judge decided to finish the sentencing Wednesday morning. That’s when Cottom’s attorneys will get to argue their case.

In addition to murder, Cottom also pled to four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.