Humane Society Of Tulsa Search For Lost Pets In Barnsdall

The Humane Society of Tulsa is trying to figure out how many pets are missing in Barnsdall. Volunteers are also taking care of the ones they've found.

In one of the neighborhoods splintered by the tornado, Emma Ward trudges through mud and over debris searching for lost pets.

Emma and other volunteers from the Humane Society in Tulsa have gone door to door.

It's to help take one thing off the plates of the people who have so much to worry about already.

"The safety of their families, where they are going to stay, their belongings, losing their entire lives. So we don't want them to worry about feeding their pets right now or sheltering them," she said.

Emma and the others packed up their van with every bag of food they had to bring to Barnsdall.

Once they got there, she said that didn't feel like enough.

"We knew that our Tulsa community would come forward and help us restock, and so the focus was just we have to get these supplies to the people that need it out in Barnsdall,” said Emma. “We decided that our team could offer more help, so we mobilized our transport trailer to serve as an emergency animal shelter."

While families are figuring out what's next, the animals will be looked after.

She says many animals are still displaced, but they will focus on finding them so the people living in Barnsdall can focus on cleaning up.

"The people out here are some of the most resilient people I have met in my entire life,” Emma said. “If that's something we can help with bring peace to them, find their owners, help with reunification, that's absolutely what we want to put our efforts towards."