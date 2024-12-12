Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Hackers Targeting SNAP Benefits, Leaving Families in Financial Bind. Here's How To Protect Your Info

Wednesday, December 11th 2024, 10:32 pm
SNAP benefits, the state-issued funds that help families buy groceries, are being hacked at an alarming rate, leaving recipients without essential funds just weeks before the holidays.
News On 6's Lori Fullbright said the theft is not just happening in Oklahoma but across the United States.
"SNAP benefits, that's the state money that people get. It's put on a card so they can go buy groceries for their families. But hackers are stealing that money, and so when people go into the store all of a sudden, they realize it's empty," Fullbright said.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging SNAP recipients to take steps to secure their accounts and prevent further theft.
DHS is also advising SNAP users to create more complex passwords to make it harder for hackers to steal their information.
The SNAP benefits theft is not only causing distress for families who rely on the funds, but it's also costing taxpayers millions of dollars as the state works to refill the stolen cards.
With the holidays approaching, the timing of the theft is particularly devastating for those affected.
The issue highlights the need for stronger security measures to protect government-issued funds and support the families who rely on them.
Impacting Families Before Christmas
A Tulsa mother says stolen SNAP benefits have left her struggling to provide for her two daughters, casting uncertainty over their holiday celebrations.
Jessica Shaw, a single mom with two girls ages six and 11, says she relies on SNAP for 80% of her monthly groceries. Her troubles began when her benefits card was declined during a trip to buy snacks.
“I went to pay, and it said declined. And I’m like, what?” Shaw said. “I called, and it said zero balance on the benefit day that I’m supposed to receive them. So I was like, what the heck is going on?”
Shaw says she was devastated to learn her benefits had been stolen. When she visited the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to report the theft, she encountered others in the same situation.
“She’s like, ‘Well, they got you too.’ And I’m like, ‘They who?’ And she’s like, ‘They stole your SNAP benefit.’” Shaw recalled.
The theft has left Shaw worried she won’t be able to celebrate Christmas with her daughters.
“So I won’t be able to afford Christmas dinner. I won’t be able to afford a Christmas ham. I won’t be able to really support my kids in their homeschooling the way that they need,” Shaw said.
DHS reports a dramatic rise in stolen SNAP benefits in recent months and says it takes around 10 days to restore funds. Shaw hopes the issue is resolved in time to give her daughters a holiday celebration.
Here are some fraud prevention tips recommended by the Department of Human Services (DHS):
Choose a Strong PIN
Keep Your Information Private
Inspect for Skimming Devices
Use Card Lock Features
Amy Roberts of DHS explains the benefits of card management apps:
"There are so many benefits—you can check the balance, see transactions immediately, and lock your card, which is really, really important. When you lock that card, none of the transactions can go through."
