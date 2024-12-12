Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Hackers Targeting SNAP Benefits, Leaving Families in Financial Bind. Here's How To Protect Your Info

Jessica Shaw, a Tulsa mom, relies on SNAP to feed her two daughters. But when her benefits card was hacked, she was left with nothing—just weeks before Christmas. SNAP theft is affecting families across Oklahoma and the U.S., costing taxpayers millions and leaving families scrambling for help. Here's how you can protect your benefits:

SNAP benefits, the state-issued funds that help families buy groceries, are being hacked at an alarming rate, leaving recipients without essential funds just weeks before the holidays.

News On 6's Lori Fullbright said the theft is not just happening in Oklahoma but across the United States.

"SNAP benefits, that's the state money that people get. It's put on a card so they can go buy groceries for their families. But hackers are stealing that money, and so when people go into the store all of a sudden, they realize it's empty," Fullbright said.

Security Measures to Protect SNAP Funds

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) is urging SNAP recipients to take steps to secure their accounts and prevent further theft.

"They have an app. You can go to that app, lock your card when you're not using it, unlock it when you need to use it again to protect your money," Fullbright explained.

DHS is also advising SNAP users to create more complex passwords to make it harder for hackers to steal their information.

"And they're also saying people's passwords are too simple easy for hackers to steal, so they're encouraging people to do lot harder passwords," Fullbright said.

Significant Consequences for Families and Taxpayers

The SNAP benefits theft is not only causing distress for families who rely on the funds, but it's also costing taxpayers millions of dollars as the state works to refill the stolen cards.

"It's kind of the same advice all of us should be using for our credit cards, but these SNAP benefits is happening all over the US, but especially in Oklahoma, and it's really creating a bind for these families," Fullbright said.

With the holidays approaching, the timing of the theft is particularly devastating for those affected.

"And here we are two weeks before Christmas, and some of them are saying they went in to swipe it. There's no money on it," Fullbright added.

The issue highlights the need for stronger security measures to protect government-issued funds and support the families who rely on them.

Impacting Families Before Christmas

Tulsa Mom Says Stolen SNAP Benefits Threaten Her Family’s Christmas

A Tulsa mother says stolen SNAP benefits have left her struggling to provide for her two daughters, casting uncertainty over their holiday celebrations.

Jessica Shaw, a single mom with two girls ages six and 11, says she relies on SNAP for 80% of her monthly groceries. Her troubles began when her benefits card was declined during a trip to buy snacks.

“I went to pay, and it said declined. And I’m like, what?” Shaw said. “I called, and it said zero balance on the benefit day that I’m supposed to receive them. So I was like, what the heck is going on?”

Shaw says she was devastated to learn her benefits had been stolen. When she visited the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to report the theft, she encountered others in the same situation.

“She’s like, ‘Well, they got you too.’ And I’m like, ‘They who?’ And she’s like, ‘They stole your SNAP benefit.’” Shaw recalled.

The theft has left Shaw worried she won’t be able to celebrate Christmas with her daughters.

“So I won’t be able to afford Christmas dinner. I won’t be able to afford a Christmas ham. I won’t be able to really support my kids in their homeschooling the way that they need,” Shaw said.

DHS reports a dramatic rise in stolen SNAP benefits in recent months and says it takes around 10 days to restore funds. Shaw hopes the issue is resolved in time to give her daughters a holiday celebration.

Other Ways To Prevent Fraud and Protect Your Information

Here are some fraud prevention tips recommended by the Department of Human Services (DHS):

Choose a Strong PIN

Avoid easy-to-guess PINs like "1234" or your birth year. Create a unique combination that only you can remember.

Keep Your Information Private

Never share your PIN or card details with anyone.

Inspect for Skimming Devices

Before swiping your card, check for skimming devices at ATMs or card readers. If something looks suspicious or tampered with, avoid using it.

Use Card Lock Features

Download your card provider’s app to manage your account securely. Lock your card before and after every use to prevent unauthorized transactions.

Amy Roberts of DHS explains the benefits of card management apps:

"There are so many benefits—you can check the balance, see transactions immediately, and lock your card, which is really, really important. When you lock that card, none of the transactions can go through."