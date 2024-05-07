Tulsa Girls' Home Opens New Location In Jenks

The Tulsa Girls Home opened a new location in Jenks, with plans to leave their original site in Sapulpa this week.

-

The home serves girls in foster care, usually until they turn 18. At the new location, girls will be able to stay longer.

At the ribbon cutting, TGH Founder Brittany Stokes told supporters “For generations this place will be a place of love.”

Dozens of people toured the home, a ranch-style home near Jenks City Hall.

The site has a new separate administration building and room for four townhomes on the property, one of which is nearly completed.

Three are fully funded, according to Stokes, while fundraising continues on the other one.

“Just being with family means more than just a house to live in,” said 17-year-old Jessi Edwards, a resident, who will move into the new townhome after she turns 18. Children in foster care age out of their state support at 18. “Moving into the townhomes means they're not giving up on me just because I turn 18,” she said.

“We were seeing girls turning 18, and not knowing that next step, and we had to demonstrate, we're not going to let you fall,” said Stokes, who said while the expansion means TGH can serve more girls, the need is far greater.

The first eight girls will move in this week, and as the townhomes are finished, eight more girls can live at the Tulsa Girls' Home.