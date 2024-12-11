Grady Nichols Christmas Show At Mabee Center Features Travis Meyer, LeAnne Taylor

The Grady Nichols Christmas Show at the Mabee Center included Travis Meyer and LeAnne Taylor this year!

By: News On 6

One of our News On 6 family members put on a big concert for the eighth time on Tuesday.

The Grady Nichols Christmas Show at the Mabee Center included Travis Meyer and LeAnne Taylor this year!

Travis read Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer to the crowd and LeAnne emceed the event and performed in a hippo costume.

The proceeds help the Lisa Bain Ministries provide care packages and therapy animal visits.

