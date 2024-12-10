LaFortune Park Tennis Center Expanding Indoor Facilities

Tulsa County is expanding the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park with three new indoor courts to meet demand and attract high-level tournaments.

-

Tulsa County is adding three indoor tennis courts at the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park to meet growing demand.

The $3 million expansion will double the number of indoor courts, joining the existing facilities that are fully booked daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The community we’ve built here is incredible,” said Melissa McCorkle, Case Tennis Center director. “Tulsa has a very strong tennis community, and having one of the best parks in the nation right in the center of Tulsa is a huge plus.”

The new courts, located near the golf course and trails, are expected to attract more high-level tournaments, including college competitions.

“Last year, we hosted a men’s tournament, and it’s likely to return this year,” said Matt Hancock, Tulsa County Parks Director. “These additional courts provide significant opportunities for economic development and elite tennis in Tulsa.”

The project also includes new bathrooms near the croquet lawn, set to open in January. Tennis remains the focus, with the park already hosting 170,000 players annually.

“We’re excited to bring new opportunities to Tulsa County,” Hancock added. “Not just for local residents but to make it a regional destination for recreation across Northeast Oklahoma.”

The new courts, set to open in April, will include a designated court for the "First Serve" program and expanded facilities for wheelchair tennis. Funding for the project came from federal rescue plan money and private donations.

Bookings for the new courts are already underway.