Tulsa City Councilor Posts Bond Following Domestic Assault, Battery Arrest

Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller was released from custody after posting bond Friday afternoon. News On 6 captured the moment he walked out.

4/26/2024 Update: Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller was released from custody after posting bond Friday afternoon.

News On 6 was there as he exited the building and entered a vehicle.

Tulsa City Councilor Grant Miller was arrested Thursday. He is accused of domestic assault and battery.

Arrest records show that Grant Adam Miller was booked just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim's mother called the police about a domestic violence incident that happened on Tuesday, according to a police report.

The victim told officers Miller kicked her with both feet after they got into an argument, causing her to hit a dresser, police said.

Police said the victim also said Miller grabbed and pushed her during the confrontation, which caused bruising to both of her arms, legs, and left hand.

Miller currently serves District 5 on the Tulsa City Council. Bond was set at $8,000.

