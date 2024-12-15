Stillwater Police Warn Businesses Of Scam Calls

Stillwater police are warning local businesses about a recent scam involving calls from someone posing as a police officer.

By: News On 6

Stillwater police are warning local businesses about a recent scam involving calls from someone posing as a police officer.

A business reported receiving a call from a blocked number, with the caller claiming to be a lieutenant with the department. The caller asked for information about cash registers, counterfeit bills, and personal phone numbers, then allegedly contacted other locations with similar questions.

Police emphasized they would never call to request detailed business information.

Police say if this happens to you can verify the caller's identity by calling Stillwater police at 405-372-4171.