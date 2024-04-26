Eufaula Family Upset After Son Goes Missing For Two Hours From After-School Program

A family in Eufaula says their ten-year-old son went missing during the after-school program at Eufaula Elementary School. He was found safe in the woods behind the school a couple of hours later, but the parents believe the gates behind the school need to be better secured.

-

A family in Eufaula says their ten-year-old son went missing during the after-school program at Eufaula Elementary School.

He was found safe in the woods behind the school a couple of hours later, but the parents believe the gates behind the school need to be better secured.

Diesel Dewhirst says he and a classmate walked out an open gate.

He says he knows what he did was wrong, but his parents say it should have never been allowed to happen in the first place.

“Me and him went on the road behind the school, two miles; we were gone for two and a half hours," said Dewhirst.

Diesel’s father Billy says he was terrified when he found out his son was missing and believes the school has a responsibility to make sure all students are where they're supposed to be.

“If they see an open fence, an open gate, they’re going to run straight through it," said Billy Dewhirst. "There’s stuff over there they get to explore, they’re 10, they’re 9, they’re 8. Why wouldn’t you think about stopping that somehow?”

The school has since closed the gates.

But Billy Dewhirst says it’s unsettling to know how easy it would be for someone to get in and out of the school grounds.

“I mean, just, honestly, accountability for their actions," said Billy Dewhirst. "Actually taking the time to see what’s wrong with the schools, whether it be outside or inside. Whether it be cameras not set up right, or blind spots, just preventative measures so this doesn’t happen again.”

Monty Guthrie, the Superintendent for Eufaula Public Schools, sent News On 6 a statement that says in full:

"On Thursday, April 18, 2024, during the after school BEACON Program, two 4th grade students walked off school grounds through an unlocked gate on the playground. Upon realizing the students could not be located, the school was locked down, and the site SRO was notified. City and county law enforcement responded immediately. Both students were located on the county road immediately south of the elementary school by a McIntosh County Sheriff’s Deputy. Eufaula Public Schools strives to provide a safe and secure environment for all students and staff. We value the trust placed in us by our parents with the utmost respect and will continue to evaluate our facilities, policies, and procedures in an effort to continually improve in all areas of our school. We appreciate the assistance of our local authorities and are eternally grateful these students were returned safely. We deeply regret this unfortunate incident and will use every precaution necessary to prevent it from occurring again."

Diesel Dewhirst says he won't go off again, and thinks it's important for adults at the school to keep tabs on the kids.

“Yes, it’s important for us to be looked for," said Diesel Dewhirst.

Diesel Dewhirst wants to thank the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Deputy who found him and brought him home safe.