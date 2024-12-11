Coweta Firefighters Respond To Fire At Care Facility

Coweta firefighters quickly extinguished a laundry room fire at Coweta Care and Rehab Center late Tuesday night.

By: News On 6

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. in the facility's laundry room near 151st Street South and 305th East Avenue, according to firefighters.

Staff at the center said firefighters arrived promptly and contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

Some residents were temporarily evacuated as a precaution but were allowed to return to their rooms after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.