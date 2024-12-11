Oklahoma Native Sol Yi Reflects On His 'Survivor' Journey

Oklahoma native Sol Yi reflects on his journey on "Survivor", where he showcased resilience, embraced challenges, and gained life-changing lessons despite falling short of the finals.

Sol Yi, a proud Del City native, captured hearts on this season of Survivor with his grit, charisma, and Oklahoma roots. Though he didn’t make it to the finals, Yi earned a spot on the jury and gained valuable life lessons from his time on the show.

Yi grew up in Del City, attending local schools and participating in sports like wrestling, football, and baseball. He credits his Oklahoma upbringing for instilling the perseverance and determination he brought to the competition. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 2004, he moved to Tulsa, where he lived and worked as a pharmaceutical representative.

On Survivor, Yi embraced the physical and mental challenges of the game, drawing on his athletic background. Despite the hurdles, including dealing with challenging tribe dynamics, he maintained his focus and resilience. He described the experience as life-changing, strengthening his appreciation for family and teaching him new levels of endurance.

While the million-dollar prize eluded him, Yi cherishes the lessons he learned and the connections he made.

Part one of the Survivor finale will air on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., and part two on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on Channel 6.