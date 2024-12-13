NSU Offers 16-Week Class Focused On Taylor Swift

Northeastern State University in Tahlequah is offering a 16-week class starting Jan. 13 that explores the music, influence, and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.

By: News On 6

Northeastern State University (NSU) in Tahlequah is launching a unique 16-week course dedicated to Taylor Swift.

The class, which begins January 13, will explore Swift's music, influence, and impact on culture.

Enrollment is now open for the course, which will be held on the Tahlequah campus.

Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The course is designed for students interested in examining Swift’s career and her contributions to the music industry and society.

