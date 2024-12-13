NSU Offers 16-Week Class Focused On Taylor Swift

Northeastern State University in Tahlequah is offering a 16-week class starting Jan. 13 that explores the music, influence, and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.

Friday, December 13th 2024

By: News On 6


Enrollment is now open for the course, which will be held on the Tahlequah campus.

Classes are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

The course is designed for students interested in examining Swift’s career and her contributions to the music industry and society.

For more information on the class and enrollment details, visit News on 6's website.
