Marine Corps Distributes Toys Through 'Toys For Tots' Program

The U.S. Marine Corps has begun distributing toys for its annual Toys for Tots initiative. The campaign, which has been collecting toys for children in the area each holiday season since 1947, started its distribution on Dec. 11.
The event is open only to families who registered in advance. Those who submitted applications and were approved were informed of their scheduled pick-up time.
This year's distribution will be in a drive-thru format, and participants are asked to remain in their vehicles with enough room for the toys. Long lines are expected as families wait to collect their gifts.
Here are some questions and answers about how the Toys for Tots initiative might affect local traffic.
A: Traffic will be redirected from Wednesday, December 11, through Friday, December 13, for the daily distribution of Toys for Tots.
A: The distribution will be held at the Broken Arrow Armed Forces Reserve Center, located at 26401 E 101st St, Broken Arrow, OK 74014.
A: Toys for Tots traffic will be guided into the city on Highway 51, turn onto 111th Street South, continue to 273rd E. Avenue, and turn left toward the Reserve Center main gate.
A: Coweta residents living on 111th Street, including those in the Wynstone and Woods at Oak Grove additions, should exit their subdivision and travel east on 111th Street to 289th E. Avenue, then head south at the stop sign and continue on to 131st Street South to reach Highway 51.
A: No traffic will be allowed to exit the west gates of the Wynstone Addition onto 273rd East Avenue or travel west on 111th Street South due to potential emergencies.
A: Anyone caught moving barriers or going around them will be cited for a moving violation by the Coweta Police Department.
A: Vehicles are expected to start lining up as early as 2 a.m. each day for the distribution.
A: The last vehicle in line will be designated at 1 p.m. each day, with no additional vehicles allowed to queue after that time.
A: For more information or directions, people can call the Coweta E911 non-emergency number at 918-486-2121.
