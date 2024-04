Tulsa Police officers said Markell Stanley walked into BancFirst near 61st and Lewis on Wednesday, pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and left with cash.

By: News On 6

A man accused of robbing a bank in Tulsa was arrested by police.

Police said they figured out Stanley was the suspect and arrested him on Thursday.