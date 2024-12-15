Medical Minute: Study Highlights Risks Of Popular Dietary Supplements

Millions of Americans rely on dietary supplements, but new research warns that some could harm your health.

A study published in JAMA Network Open found that 15.6 million U.S. adults consumed herbal products in the past month that may damage their liver.

The six most harmful supplements were turmeric, green tea, ashwagandha, garcinia cambogia, red yeast rice, and black cohosh.

“The data for both calcium supplements and many other types of supplements and multivitamins, you know, it’s not clear at all for any kind of cancer benefit or cardiovascular benefit,” an expert said.

While pills, powders, gummies, and shakes are a booming industry, many popular supplements haven’t been proven effective.

“So many individuals are taking these when many well-done clinical trials have shown that these supplements are no better than placebo,” said another expert.

One major concern is that the FDA does not evaluate supplements for safety, effectiveness, or quality. The study found discrepancies between listed ingredients and what was actually in some products.

Experts recommend choosing supplements certified by third-party organizations like NSF, USP, BSCG, or ConsumerLab to ensure accuracy.

The research also revealed a growing link between supplements and liver damage, which now accounts for over 20% of liver injuries. Severe cases can result in transplants or even death.

“I think individuals should talk to their doctors about do they need these supplements and why are they taking them,” a researcher said.

Before taking any supplement, experts urge consumers to consult their doctor and carefully review the product’s certifications.