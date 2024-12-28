Medical Minute: Experts Share Pros And Cons Of Popular Wellness Trends For The New Year

Green tea, low-carb diets, and time-restricted eating are trending for 2024 wellness resolutions. Here’s what experts say works—and what doesn’t.

By: News On 6

As the new year approaches, many are setting weight loss and wellness resolutions. Popular trends like drinking green tea, low-carb diets, and time-restricted eating are gaining attention, but experts say each comes with benefits and risks.

Can Green Tea Really Help?

Green tea has long been touted for its health benefits, including lowering cholesterol and preventing heart problems. Its antiviral properties may even fight viruses like COVID-19.

“So, it stops the replication process so the virus cannot produce new genomes that then can be packaged into new viral particles,” an expert explained.

Despite being called "nature’s Ozempic" on social media, studies show green tea’s impact on weight loss is minimal, though it can make you feel fuller longer.

The Risks of Low-Carb Diets

Low-carb diets are a popular choice for weight loss, but they can have unintended consequences if not done correctly.

“I don’t advocate that all patients go on these diets,” one expert said.

An Australian study found that replacing carbs with unhealthy saturated fats could increase the risk of diabetes by 20%. Experts caution against cutting carbs without considering balanced alternatives.

Should You Skip the Sports Drinks?

Hydration is key for wellness, but experts warn against overloading on electrolyte-packed drinks like Gatorade.

“Water has been shown to be what people need, just in general to survive,” an expert said.

Excessive consumption of sports drinks can strain kidneys, cause dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, and even seizures. Experts recommend sticking to water unless you’re working out for more than 75 minutes or in extreme heat.

Time-Restricted Eating: Timing Matters

Time-restricted eating is another popular trend, but when you eat matters as much as what you eat.

A study in Spain found that people who fasted overnight for long periods and ate an early breakfast had lower BMIs than those who ate late dinners and skipped breakfast.

Experts emphasize tailoring these trends to individual needs and focusing on sustainability to make 2024 resolutions last.