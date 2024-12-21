Medical Minute: Young People Experiencing More Strokes, Doctors Warn

Strokes are on the rise among younger adults, with cases increasing 15% for those under age 65 between 2011 and 2022, according to the CDC.

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, and time is critical.

“Two million brain cells can die per minute in a stroke,” doctors say.

While strokes are traditionally associated with older adults, younger people are now facing higher risks due to factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, and drug use.

“So, methamphetamine, cocaine, and even marijuana can increase your risk of stroke when you’re young,” experts warn.

Pregnancy and oral contraceptives can also heighten stroke risks, as can neck trauma.

“We have seen several patients per year, at least, with strokes from high-velocity neck manipulations … that can tear the arteries that supply the brain stem,” a doctor explained.

A lack of awareness about stroke symptoms is another factor leading to higher mortality rates among younger people. Symptoms include sudden weakness, dizziness, numbness on one side of the body, trouble speaking or understanding speech, or a sudden, severe headache.

“Don’t try to sleep it off. Don’t try to hope it goes away,” doctors advise.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have also played a role, with stroke deaths spiking 12% in the early pandemic years as fewer people attended doctor’s appointments and preventive screenings.