Man Connected To 2022 Deadly Shooting On BA Expressway Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

A Tulsa County judge sentences a man to 15 years in prison in connection to a deadly shootout along the Broken Arrow Expressway in 2022.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to 15 years in prison in connection to a deadly shootout along the Broken Arrow Expressway in 2022.

Investigators say 17-year-old Terek Chairs was driving a stolen car on the highway when another car pulled up next to the vehicle and started shooting.

Chairs died and another passenger was injured. Police arrested Brandon Jefferson, Tayveon Harring, Izayaih Shanks and Linus Altenor Junior in connection to the shooting.

Jefferson pleaded no contest to the murder and the court amended it to accessory to a felony as part of the sentence.

Harring and Shanks also pleaded no contest to shooting with intent to kill and were sentenced to 120 days in jail.

Altenor is facing several charges including first degree murder. His case is still pending.

Related Coverage: