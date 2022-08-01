17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway

Sunday, July 31st 2022, 9:53 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police said a 17-year-old driver died and another person was injured during a shooting that happened overnight on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

At around 1 a.m., officers said a man was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on the highway.

Another car pulled up to the stolen vehicle, and a gun battle ensued, according to TPD.

The passenger in the car was shot several times but survived their injuries.

Police said they are investigating the case and that homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.



