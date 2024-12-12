Q&A: How The Cherokee Nation Is Helping The CDC Modernize Health Data

The Cherokee Nation is partnering with the CDC to modernize health data systems, address public health challenges like substance use disorder, and advocate for tribal sovereignty in healthcare decisions.

The Cherokee Nation is working to improve health in its communities through new partnerships with the CDC. Tribal communities often face unique challenges in healthcare.

Here are some of the biggest priorities Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner says tribes are working on heading into the New Year.

Q: What is the CDC doing to improve health data, and how are tribal nations involved?

A: The CDC is working on a project to modernize its data system, to improve health outcomes through better preventative measures and real-time data. Tribal nations, including the Cherokee Nation, are involved in this effort to ensure the data used for their communities is accurate and reliable.

Q: Why is accurate health data so important for tribal nations?

A: According to Bryan Warner, Deputy Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, accurate health data is critical for the well-being of tribal communities. In the past, inaccurate data has led to harmful consequences, such as the misrepresentation of health outcomes.

For example, Warner shared that one of their communities was mistakenly listed as one of the unhealthiest places to live in the United States, which negatively impacted the community’s economic development and citizens' quality of life.

Q: What role do data use agreements play in this effort?

A: Data use agreements are crucial for ensuring transparency. These agreements require the CDC to inform tribal nations about how their data will be used, which helps maintain trust and allows for accurate representation of their health data.

Q: What are the Cherokee Nation's top priorities for 2025 regarding public health?

A: As the new administration takes office, the Cherokee Nation is preparing to address several key public health issues. Their top priorities for 2025 include focusing on emerging infectious diseases, improving the accuracy of health data, and ensuring that tribal sovereignty is fully recognized by public health leaders.

Deputy Chief Warner emphasized that tribal leaders want direct conversations with top health officials at the CDC to advocate for these changes and ensure that tribal health concerns are adequately addressed.

Q: Why is improving public health infrastructure important for tribal communities?

A: Warner noted that improving public health infrastructure is essential for addressing the unique health needs of tribal communities. Strengthening these systems can help ensure that tribes have the resources they need to respond effectively to health challenges.

Q: Is the Cherokee Nation focusing on any specific health issues in 2025?

A: Yes, another major focus for the Cherokee Nation in 2025 is tackling substance use disorder. They are working to secure more resources to fight this issue, which has a significant impact on many tribal communities.