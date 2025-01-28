Tips for staying healthy during flu and cold season

Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU, shares tips on managing seasonal illnesses, including hydration, over-the-counter remedies, and preventative measures like flu shots and masking.

By: LeAnne Taylor

As flu season continues, many people are dealing with a range of illnesses, from the flu and COVID-19 to seasonal allergies.

OSU Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Stacy Chronister offers tips on managing illness and which over-the-counter medicines are effective and which aren't.

Flu Season

Hospitals are currently seeing a surge in Influenza Type A cases, underscoring the importance of taking preventive measures, including getting a flu shot.

Even if the season is already underway, a flu shot can still provide valuable protection within two weeks.

Hydration and Nutrition

Staying hydrated is crucial when you’re sick. Aim to drink at least four additional cups of water daily to prevent dehydration and boost immunity.

If water becomes unappealing, options like Gatorade can help maintain hydration.

Chicken Noodle soup also offers benefits, combining hydration, salt, and easily digestible nutrients.

Saltwater gargles can reduce throat inflammation, and honey—whether local or manuka—can soothe symptoms. Elderberry and Emergen-C may slightly shorten the duration of a virus but won't prevent illness.

Over-the-Counter Medications

For symptom relief, consider Alka-Seltzer tablets, which combine hydration with effective ingredients.

Nasal sprays can alleviate congestion but should be used sparingly. A sinus rinse can help clear out nasal passages for better breathing and rest.

Zinc lozenges or swabs may shorten the course of a cold by a day or two but aren’t preventative.

Mentholated rubs, such as Vicks, can provide soothing comfort and help open up airways, though they don’t speed recovery.

Preventative Practices

COVID-19 has normalized wearing masks, which can still be beneficial in crowded or high-risk settings.

Regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitizers remain effective in reducing germ transmission.

If you’re feeling unwell, wearing a mask and avoiding close contact with others can help minimize the spread of illness.

Even late in the season, getting a flu shot is worthwhile to protect yourself and those around you.

Simple remedies like staying hydrated, using over-the-counter medications appropriately, and practicing preventative measures can help you navigate the season more comfortably.