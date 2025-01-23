Tulsa Health Department offering harm reduction kits filled with messages of hope

The Tulsa Health Department is providing harm reduction kits in Tulsa County to support individuals struggling with substance use disorder. The kits include free resources like Narcan and test strips to help prevent overdose and substance misuse.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The Tulsa Health Department has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools for the Spreading Hope initiative, providing harm reduction kits in Tulsa County to support individuals struggling with substance use disorder.

The kits include Narcan, fentanyl test strips, xylazine test strips, medicine disposal bags, and medication lock boxes. Additionally, 100 of the kits will contain messages of hope written by TPS students.

Netta Jamieson, with the Health Department, emphasized that hope is just as important as practical help for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder.

Between 2018 and 2022, 913 Tulsans died due to unintentional drug overdoses. Data from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in 2022 shows that 25% of these individuals had a history of mental health problems.

The Health Department is focusing on these kits now as winter months can be particularly challenging for those dealing with substance use and mental health issues.

Kits are available to community members through the Tulsa Health Department website.

The Health Department reminds residents that harm reduction kits are available year-round, and unused medications can be disposed of at police stations, Walgreens, or CVS.