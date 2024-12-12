Tulsa Artist Brings Unique Glow To Art And Plants

Tulsa artist Tyler Thrasher combines art, science, and sustainability by creating glowing botanical art, co-authoring a book on rare colors, and offering a subscription service for his luminescent plant creations.

By: News On 6

Tyler Thrasher, a Tulsa-based artist, author, and plant enthusiast, is blending art and science in fascinating ways. Known for his creative experiments, Thrasher recently co-authored a book exploring 100 rare and unusual colors, ranging from the color of closed eyes to the first hue in the universe.

His passion for plants stems from childhood, growing up in a landscaper's household. Now, his work combines botanical elements with phosphorescent mineral powders, creating glowing, preserved plants. These unique pieces, crafted in his lab, are part of a subscription box service that delivers luminescent stems to nearly 900 subscribers each month.

Thrasher sources flowers from florists, farmers, and invasive species removal efforts, aiming for sustainability in his studio. Using a zero-waste process, his team dips plants into a glowing pigment mix and repurposes excess materials into additional artwork.

Thrasher’s glowing creations highlight his innovative approach to art and nature, capturing both beauty and functionality.

His book is available anywhere books are sold and online at TylerThrasher.com.