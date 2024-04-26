Homes, Buildings Damaged In McAlester During Friday Storms

People in McAlester are cleaning up after storms rolled through Oklahoma on Friday morning

By: News On 6

Strong winds in Pittsburg County damaged several buildings, uprooted trees, and left some people with big holes in their roofs.

Folks dealing with damage said it happened so fast they couldn’t even react until it was all over.

“I saw a cloud, I'm thinking, I can see the wind, and boom, it was over. Stuff flew around maybe 10 seconds 20 max," said Toni Hixon.

Toni Hixon has spent several months living in McAlester remodeling this home. But Friday she said all that hard work went away in a flash after she dropped her granddaughter off at the school bus stop.

"Not five minutes later, I was popping something in the microwave and I heard intense wind almost like a train. I’ve heard people say that’s what it sounds like.”

Her backyard awning was ripped off and strewn streets away. Lines were snapped, debris went flying and her home has 5 new leaks. Above all, she’s grateful to be alive.

"I believe, felt like the Lord had us under our wings and protected us," Hixon said.

The winds took down power lines, ripped trees from their roots, and even blew the back straight off a mailbox. Across the street, Jerry Tannehill is surveying the damage on his property. His garage is no longer on its foundation and there’s a hole in the ceiling.

“This is my garage, this is where it’s bolted down," said Jerry Tannehill. "There’s the wall there.”

Outside, what used to be the carport.

“Strung out from here all the way on the hill part of my carport there," he said.

And a downed tree smashed a hole in the back window of his Jeep.

His neighbor’s roof is gone, and damage is all down this street. But he said all these things can be fixed. Pittsburg County Emergency Management said aside from the damage on Stonewall Avenue, some city buildings and the prison had some damage.

News On 6 meteorologists said this was caused by straight line wins at least 60 miles an hour, it has not been confirmed if there was an official tornado.