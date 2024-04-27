Competitors Put Their Best Paws Forward At The Mid-Continent Kennel Club Dog Show In Tulsa

Dogs and their owners from around the country are in Tulsa showing off their skills at the Mid-Continent Kennel Club Dog Show.

-

With events like obedience, agility and dock diving, all the competitors put their best paws forward.

While the indoor trials kicked off Saturday, one of the outdoor events started Friday.

"We just decided we would give dock diving a try and it's been a perfect fit for us," said Shelby Gladd.

Gladd and her dog Hawks competed in the Dock Diving competition. They've been doing it for about a year, but Hawks got his best score yet at the 2024 show, a personal record of 18 feet.

"I started off just throwing a toy, just a classic game of fetch to get the retrieval concept, and then after that we started getting acclimated to water," Gladd said.

Shelby is proud of Hawk's hard work, but knows it won't last forever.

"The day he doesn't want to do it anymore is the day we retire. I don't do this for me, I do it for him," she said.

She looks forward to squeezing in as many more jumps with her furry friend as she can.

"He will let me know when it's time to retire, but unfortunately I think that's going to be a very long time from now," Gladd said.

The Mid-Continent Kennel Club Dog Show is happening April 27th and 28th, 2024, at the SageNet Center. Admission is free to the public.