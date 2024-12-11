Broken Arrow Announces Travis Hill As Next Head Football Coach

Broken Arrow officially hired coach Travis Hill as the new head football coach on Wednesday following a board meeting.

By: News On 6

“We are excited to welcome back Travis, Jana, Tyler and Madison to the Tiger family,” said Broken Arrow Public Schools Executive Director of Athletics Dr. Dustin Smith. “Coach Hill’s leadership, his proven track record of building championship programs and his passion for the entire Broken Arrow community makes him the ideal choice to elevate our football program.”

Hill spent the past four seasons coaching Muskogee with an overall record of 24-19.

“I am honored to be back in the Broken Arrow family,” Hill said. “This program has a rich history and a supportive community, and I’m excited to work with these talented student athletes to achieve great things on the field and in the community.”

