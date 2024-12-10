Owasso Rehires Bill Blankenship As Head Football Coach Following Antonio Graham's Resignation

Owasso is bringing back Bill Blankenship as head football coach following Antonio Graham's resignation, the school announced.

Owasso Public Schools has announced that Coach Bill Blankenship is returning to the district as head coach and director of football operations, pending Board approval.

Blankenship retired from coaching after the 2023 season following 40 years on the sideline.

As a head coach at Owasso, Blankenship went 71-18 and brought home state championships in 2017 and 2019.

Blankenship expressed gratitude for the opportunity, thanking the school leadership and his family, especially his wife, Angie.

“Owasso is a special place, and I’m excited to return to coaching and work with our student-athletes once again.”

Athletics Director Zach Duffield, who has known Blankenship for nearly 25 years, expressed his excitement.

“It’s an honor to bring him back. His impact on this program is immeasurable, and I’m eager to see him shape the next generation of Rams student-athletes.”

Owasso confirmed to News On 6 that Coach Antonio Graham submitted his resignation to take another job.

“We thank Antonio Graham for his dedication to Owasso, and we wish him the best,” said Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates. “We're thrilled to welcome Bill Blankenship back. His leadership, integrity, and ability to develop student-athletes are unmatched, and I know the community will be excited to see him back on the sidelines.”

Graham spent one season as coach of the Rams, leading them to an undefeated regular season and an appearance in the Class 6A-1 State Championship against Bixby.

Graham went to and played for Union, where he was an All-State linebacker in 2005. Blankenship coached Graham at Union and later brought him onto his staff at TU.

He was the defensive coordinator under Blankenship at Owasso for seven years and took over as head coach in 2024 after his retirement.

Jenks, Owasso, Union, Broken Arrow, Muskogee and East Central will all have new head football coaches in 2025.

Who is Bill Blankenship?

A member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Blankenship’s Owasso teams won state championships in 2017 and 2019. With a career record of 286-87 and six state titles over 34 years in coaching, he also led the University of Tulsa to 24 wins, including a 2012 Liberty Bowl victory. He has earned several coaching honors, including the 2012 Conference USA Coach of the Year and the 2021 AFCA/AFCF Power of Influence Award.

