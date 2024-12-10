Broken Arrow To Hire Muskogee's Travis Hill As Next Head Football Coach

Broken Arrow is closing in on Muskogee's Travis Hill as its next head football coach, News On 6 confirms.

By: News On 6

The search for Broken Arrow's next head football coach is over.

Broken Arrow Public Schools is closing in on Muskogee's Travis Hill to lead the Tigers in 2025, News On 6's Ravin Ray confirms.

Hill will take the place of Josh Blankenship, who led the Tigers to a 20-26 record the past four seasons.

Hill coached Muskogee to the 6A-II championship game against Choctaw and came up just short on Friday, 26-25.

"We are incredibly proud of what Coach Hill and the team have accomplished during his time here," said Muskogee Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall. "We wish him the very best as he moves forward, and we are excited to find a new leader who will continue to build on the momentum and success of Rougher Nation."

He spent four seasons coaching the Roughers, taking over in 2020-21. His overall record was 24-19.

Muskogee said it is accepting applications for head coach immediately and a final decision is expected in January 2025.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

