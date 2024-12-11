Holiday Adventures: Baby's First Christmas With Coop And Stacia

Join Jonathan Cooper and Stacia Knight for a "Baby's First Christmas" edition of Holiday Adventures.

By: News On 6

Our News On 6 family is growing with six little ones arriving just in time for the holidays.

Viewers watched as anchors Tatum Guinn and Tess Maune and reporter Jordan Tidwell shared their pregnancies on air. But it's been an extra special year in our newsroom, as three other co-workers welcomed children into their lives.

Stacia Knight and Jonathan Cooper went on a Holiday Adventure for "Baby's First Christmas." Their first visit got the 4 p.m. team back together, with a new face we all adore, and a full head of hair. Margot was born October 15th, is now eight weeks old and loving the ceiling fan in the living room.

COOPER: "I wonder if she recognizes our voices."

TATUM: "She probably does…Second to Chris, I was with y'all the most."

STACIA: "So Margot's gonna have a lot of friends.”

TATUM: "Built-in friends."

STACIA: It's a baby boom at News On 6.

TATUM: "It really is a baby boom. And that has been really special…I really feel like News On 6 is such a family."

The newest member of Tess's family: her daughter, Lottie June. Born just two weeks ago, she's not ready for a big visit just yet, but our cameras were there to capture the cuteness.

“It's been an adventure so far,” Tess said.

Tess shared her IVF journey with viewers, and the moment she and her husband Matt, had been hoping for.

"We've prayed for this little girl for so long and just to have her home, especially at the holidays, is just so special,” Tess said. “And even though she is keeping us up all night, you know I just, sit and look at her and think, 'You can keep me up all night as long as you want,' because we're just so glad she's here."

Little Lottie was resting peacefully during this visit, and it was time for Mom and Dad to do the same.

"They say sleep when the baby sleeps, so maybe you guys should go,” Tess said with a smile.

Time to meet baby number 3.

STACIA: "You ready to go meet baby Kit?”

COOP: “Let's do it.”

STACIA: “Sweet boy. Don't ring the doorbell.”

COOP: "You don't want to wake up the baby.”

Reporter Jordan Tidwell and her husband, Justin, welcomed Kit into the world in late October. This Christmas, there are three stockings on the mantle, and new memories waiting to be made.

"It's special. Because you know, typically you work all the holidays but now you're at home and you can really kind of enjoy every bit of it,” Jordan said.

STACIA: "What's on Santa's list for Kit this year?"

"Diapers, wipes and books,” Justin said.

JORDAN: "Ya. Diapers, wipes and books.”

COOP: “The essentials.”

JORDAN: “Ya, that's all we need."

More newborn news comes from our News On 6 engineering department. Jonathan Eckstein and fiancé Mikaila welcomed baby Ford in October.

And yet another bundle of joy is ready to ring in the holidays. Baby Carson was born in September, to Chad Dacus on our production team, and his wife, Hayley.

Craig's family is growing too, with the adoption of his son Gage, recently finalized. Gage spent last Christmas with Craig and his wife, but this is Gage's first Christmas as a "Day." He'll be two in January.

Six new additions to our News On 6 family -- that's the greatest adventure of all, this Christmas.

And, we already know of two other coworkers who are expecting their own bundles of joy to arrive next year.