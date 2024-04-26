OSBI Identifies 10 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Marijuana Grow Site Robberies, Homicide In Okfuskee County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified 10 suspects who are in custody related to marijuana grow site robberies and a homicide involving a 53-year-old man in January.

Five suspects face homicide and robbery charges out of Okfuskee County and five others face robbery charges in Stephens County, according to the OSBI.

The OSBI identified the following suspects on Friday:

Yi Lee - 51-years-old Ricky Harris - 45-years-old Justin Steward - 31-years-old Dillon Brown - 24-years-old Timothy Evans - 29-years-old Artist Steward - 36-years-old Kayla Green - 23-years-old Andre Dawson - 35-years-old Isavier Dawkins - 18-years-old Holland Mason - 38-years-old





On Jan. 7, 2024, the OSBI was requested by the Okfuskee County Sheriff's Office to investigate a property near Highway 48 and East 1020 Road near Castle, Oklahoma.

Deputies at the scene found Harry Dam, 53, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. They said other victims were found physically assaulted.

Special Agents determined the property was a marijuana grow site and multiple suspects had forced entry.

On Jan. 27, the OSBI was requested again, this time by the Stephens County Sheriff's Office, to investigate a robbery at a separate grow site and through the course of the investigation, several suspects were identified.

Between March 7 and April 24, the OSBI and several other agencies conducted arrests on all the above suspects.

On March 7, OSBI special agents, Stephens County investigators, Texas Rangers, the Waco Police Department, and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Police Department arrested 50-year-old Yi Lee, 31-year-old Justin Stewart, 36-year-old Artist Stewart, 45-year-old Ricky Harris, and 29-year-old Timothy Evans in Texas. 35-year-old Andre Dawson was arrested several days later. They were all charged in connection to the Stephens County robbery.

On April 24, OSBI special agents, the United States Marshals Service, and the Oklahoma City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Dillon Brown, 18-year-old Isavier Dawkins, 38-year-old Holland Mason, and 23-year-old Kayla Green in Oklahoma City. Those four suspects and Lee were charged in connection to the Okfuskee County homicide and robbery.





The OSBI said the investigation is still ongoing.