Cursive Handwriting Bill Signed Into Law By Gov. Kevin Stitt

A bill that requires all Oklahoma public and charter schools to teach cursive writing to students in third through fifth grades has been signed into law.

The Oklahoma House of Representatives said Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill, House Bill 3727, into law on Tuesday.

Oklahoma House Representative Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, created the bill with Senate author Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa.

"I am very pleased that my legislation, House Bill 3727, is now law," Lowe said in a statement released on Wednesday. "Elementary students from 3rd through 5th grade will now benefit from learning to write in cursive. This important skill will help them in many ways throughout their lives. Learning cursive handwriting is proven to improve students' neural and motor function, as well as their grammar, handwriting, and spelling. It can also assist them with reading historical documents."

The Oklahoma House said there are 24 states that require cursive handwriting instruction.

"I feel that children should be able to uniquely sign their name, read historical documents and understand what their grandparents and relatives have written in the past," said Sen. Matthews.

A bill is headed to the governor's desk that would require all Oklahoma public and charter schools to teach cursive writing to students in third through fifth grades.

Right now some schools teach cursive, but it's not required.

News On 6 spoke to several parents who are in favor of their children learning cursive, mainly so they can learn how to sign their names and read historical documents.

Damiyah Warton is a second grader at Union Public Schools who is hoping to learn cursive for one reason: love letters.

Robin Baker and Rhonda Justus are sisters who think cursive is good for writing and that kids should be able to read it as well.

"They still need to be able to read older handwriting from their ancestors, cards, letters, as well as writing checks,” Baker said. “I know we don't do that a lot."

Baker and Justus said they've been going through their grandparents' old things, and knowing how to read their handwriting has been priceless.

"We wouldn't be able to read their letters and stuff if we couldn't read cursive,” Justus said.

“A signature, if you don’t write in cursive, what's a signature?" Baker added.

Ebony Ewing said she wants her daughter to learn cursive so she can read things like the Constitution of the United States.

"They would need to know that and know how to read it, and I'm sure lots more documents and diaries that they may need to know how to read someday for research and things like that," said Ewing.

Crystal Carter loves history and said it's important for her daughter to learn cursive so she can love history too.

"These are the things that are written in history. And this is what it looked like originally. And this is what it meant. Reading it in its original context and being able to decipher, 'How can I be a better citizen now based on what these particular documents said and my personal beliefs?'" said Carter.

One dad told News On 6 that his children go to private school and aren't learning cursive, but he doesn't mind because he thinks it's a waste of time.

