'We Failed In This Situation': Bartlesville Police Chief Comments On Footage Of Officer Arresting Woman

Body camera video shows a Bartlesville police officer putting his hands in a woman’s face and yelling at her after putting her under arrest. The woman says she was taking her granddaughter to the hospital when she got stopped.

Misty Armitage is charged with running from police and resisting an officer after Bartlesville Police say she was driving 30 miles over the speed limit, driving in turn lanes and blowing through stop signs.

Armitage is heard in the video telling police she was in a hurry because the child in her backseat was throwing up blood.

In a conversation with News On 6, Armitage says she has a lot to say but is working with an attorney and does not want to tell her side of the story just yet.

An affidavit said Armitage was breaking traffic laws as she tried to get to a hospital because she believed her granddaughter was having a medical emergency.

The officer observed the child smiling in the backseat of the car, according to the affidavit.

The footage shows the interaction between Armitage and Bartlesville officer Reed Blackard after she pulls over and is put in the backseat of a police car.

“If you say another word I’m taking you’re a** to jail,” said Blackard on the body camera footage. “Be quiet, shut up, let EMS take care of your child.”

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry says the interaction should have been handled differently.

“I would say that we failed in this situation,” he said. “I would say that the actions of the officer were not what we reflect as a department. As a city, we expect more out of that.”

Ickleberry says the department trains for traffic stops and calls this a teaching moment for the entire department.

“Remember the way that we’re taught on how to make a traffic stop, how to conduct themselves during a traffic stop,” said Ickleberry. “Practice those on every traffic stop so that when you’re getting in a heightened situation you respond properly.”

The department says the incident will be investigated and handled internally. The chief says Officer Blackard is still on duty.

Bartlesville Police says anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.