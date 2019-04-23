Construction Begins On Whataburger Damaged In 2017 Tornado
TULSA, Oklahoma - Construction crews are starting work on rebuilding the Whataburger near 41st Street and Hudson.
It was demolished nearly two years ago after it was heavily damaged in that unexpected tornado from August 2017.
Related Story: Longtime Friends Survive Tulsa Tornado At Whataburger
The restaurant was soon demolished and the lot sat idle for nearly two years while the Starbucks next door was rebuilt and reopened several months ago.
Some drivers noticed this "coming soon" sign right here at the 41st and Hudson intersection.
The company confirmed that Whataburger is making a comeback here.
They've cleared the lot and soon, they'll lay foundation and start building.
The company says they appreciate customers' patience as they worked to get the store re-built.
At this point, there's no time table on when the new restaurant will be open.