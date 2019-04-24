News
Yiannopoulos No Longer To Speak In Tulsa, Instagram Post Says
Wednesday, April 24th 2019, 10:45 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has announced he will no longer speak in Tulsa. He says issues with the event's sponsor led to the cancellation.
"...my sponsor for the Oklahoma events has failed to produce the funds needed for the events..." Yiannopoulos posted on Instagram Wednesday. "Doesn't look like these speeches will happen now."
He was planning to speak at Tulsa Community College. TCC confirmed earlier this month that a request was made for Yiannopoulos to speak on campus.