OU Board Of Regents To Hold Special Meeting
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma board of regents will hold another special meeting today to discuss personnel investigations.
OU isn't saying if today's meeting is related to the sexual misconduct investigation involving former president David Boren.
Boren is being investigated over allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward a student. The University reached out to an Atlanta Law Firm, Jones Day to help investigate.
What we do know is the regents will begin the process of replacing former dean Suzette Grillot. Doctor Grillot believes she lost her position because she spoke out against new president Jim Gallogly. The regents will put together search committees to find her replacement as well as finding new people for other vacant positions.
The regents will have this special meeting this morning at 8:30 at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City.
