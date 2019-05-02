He urged the attorney general to reconsider his decision to skip the hearing.

Kerri Kupec, a Justice Department spokeswoman, called the committee's conditions for the hearing "unprecedented and unnecessary." She suggested there was no need for committee lawyers to question Barr, since most of the Democratic members of the panel are themselves attorneys.

"Chairman Nadler's insistence on having staff question the Attorney General, a Senate-confirmed Cabinet member, is inappropriate," she added.

The Justice Department also informed Nadler Wednesday it would not be complying with the committee's subpoena for the underacted Mueller report and the probe's investigative materials. In a letter, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote the panel had no "legitimate role" to make such a demand — which he said had the objective of "duplicating a criminal inquiry."

"If the Department were to provide law enforcement materials every time a high-profile and politically charged investigation was underway, we would irredeemably undermine the integrity and independence of law enforcement investigations," Boyd added.

Earlier in the day, a defiant Barr defended the way he oversaw the release of Mueller's report in a hearing before the Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee. His appearance followed the revelation Tuesday that Mueller had confronted Barr about his public characterization of the report.

