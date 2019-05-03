Courtney Kemp Robertson’s husband, Roy Wyatt Kemp, died during the Deepwater Horizon blowout, but she said Thursday that she continues to advocate for the oil industry, where many of her family members and friends work. She said she hadn’t seen the specific changes the Trump administration announced, but “As long as our men are safe, as long as the companies are not making shortcuts and costing people their lives by doing so I’m all for it.”