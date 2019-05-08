"This kind of obstruction is dangerous," Nadler said. "The Department's decision reflects President Trump's blanket defiance of Congress's constitutionally mandated duties. In the coming days, I expect that Congress will have no choice but to confront the behavior of this lawless Administration. The Committee will also take a hard look at the officials who are enabling this cover up."

Nadler said the contempt vote would go forward as planned but encouraged the Justice Department to "think better of this last-minute outburst and return to negotiations."

The top Republican on the committee, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, accused Democrats of being uninterested in examining the facts they were being offered by the Justice Department.

"I can't imagine a more illogical hill for a legislator to die on," he said.