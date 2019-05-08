Woman Accused Of Setting Tulsa Walmart Bathroom Stall On Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is accused of setting a bathroom stall on fire inside a Tulsa Walmart.
An arrest report says roughly 500 people were inside the Walmart store near 81st and Lewis when this happened.
The reports says Kerri Godwin and a man were seen loading up a shopping cart near a fire exit.
It says Godwin set up to escape out a fire door then went into a bathroom at the front of the store. After she left the restroom, police say it started filling with smoke.
And that's when they Godwin tried to get out of the store with a cart full of stolen items, but officers arrested her instead.
The arrest report doesn't say if officers arrested the man with her.
It does say Godwin had about $1,400 of items in the cart.
Tulsa Firefighters found two small fires in a corner stall in the Walmart bathroom.
Godwin faces a number of charges which include arson, grand larceny and endangering human lives.