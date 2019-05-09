TULSA, Oklahoma -
A man is now in custody following a standoff at a Tulsa apartment complex Thursday, May 9. 
Members of the Tulsa Police Fugitive Squad were serving a warrant on the man at The Villas of Yorktown Apartments at Interstate 44 and Lewis. The man refused to come out of his apartment, police 6said. 
Reporter Emory Bryan said police used tear gas and a battering ram. The man was taken into custody around 3:50 p.m. 
The suspect apparently got stuck in a stairwell of the apartment complex and surrendered by climbing out of a window on the second floor. 
Some residents were moved from their homes while the standoff was underway.
Be sure to watch Emory's report in tonight's newscasts. 

 