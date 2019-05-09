News
Suspected Arrested After Standoff At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Thursday, May 9th 2019, 3:30 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma -
- A man is now in custody following a standoff at a Tulsa apartment complex Thursday, May 9.
Members of the Tulsa Police Fugitive Squad were serving a warrant on the man at The Villas of Yorktown Apartments at Interstate 44 and Lewis. The man refused to come out of his apartment, police said.
- Reporter Emory Bryan said police used tear gas and a battering ram. The man was taken into custody around 3:50 p.m.
- The suspect apparently got stuck in a stairwell of the apartment complex and surrendered by climbing out of a window on the second floor.
- Some residents were moved from their homes while the standoff was underway.
