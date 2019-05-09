Owasso Teen Shot Up Truck Before Fatal Texas Wreck, Victim Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Owasso teenager accused of killing two people in a car crash in Texas, pointing a gun at a woman and her children in Owasso and causing a hit-and-run crash on Highway 169, has been in trouble with the law before.
News On 6 has learned Collin Lovelace was accused shooting up a vehicle last fall and posting a video of it on social media.
The victim from last fall’s vandalism case, says because Collin Lovelace was 17 at the time, the case was handled in juvenile court. He says Lovelace was given probation and community service.
"I made one payment on that car. It has less than 3,000 miles on it. My first brand new car I ever bought," said vandalism victim Tyson.
Tyson parked his car in a public area and went hunting last fall. When he returned, his car had been shot up, bullet holes all over it. He says the damage totaled $12,000.
"Needed new airbags, seat upholstery, windows, new roof, everything," he said.
He says the boys videotaped themselves doing it and posted it on social media, which led to their capture. He wishes punishment for juveniles was tougher.
Tyson, vandalism victim, says, "When you have a felony, discharging a firearm in a public environment, I think that's immediately jail time."
Collin Lovelace now faces several new charges, this time, as an adult.
Tulsa police say he caused a hit-and-run wreck on Highway 169 Saturday, that totaled the victim's car. Owasso police say he then pointed a gun at a woman and two children at an apartment complex on Sunday, and troopers in Texas say Lovelace was driving the wrong way on I-40 Monday, when he slammed into a 33-year-old mother, killing her and his own passenger.
Tyson and his wife were shocked.
"She couldn't believe someone who just had a run-in with the law who should be getting his life back on track, is back doing stupid S^&* again," Tyson said.
Tyson says he was devastated to learn a young mother is dead and other people have suffered because of one person. At last check, Lovelace was in critical condition in a Texas hospital.