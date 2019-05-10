Man Arrested After Woman Fatally Shot At Her NW OKC Apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested Friday after a woman was fatally shot Friday morning at her northwest Oklahoma City apartment, police said.
According to officials, the shooting took place at an apartment complex on MacArthur Park Lane near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Avenue.
The woman was alone at her apartment. After hearing a knock and answering the door, two white males shot her in the chest and the arm, police said.
Officials said she was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Police believe the two men got into a white SUV and drove away.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Dylan Wade Schwenk in connection with the homicide after a short foot chase Friday afternoon.
The woman has not been identified due to pending next-of-kin notification.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.