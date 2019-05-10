News
Interstate 44 Shut Down At Peoria After Fatal Tulsa Shooting
Friday, May 10th 2019, 7:08 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are responding to a shooting near 51st and South Peoria Friday night. Early reports indicate two people have been shot, one fatally.
Interstate 44 has been shut down in both directions as the shooting is investigated. There were two separate shooting scenes, one at 1600 E. 49th Place South and the second at 49th and Peoria.
Police say officers pursued a suspect who ran from the scene.
