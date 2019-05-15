Tulsa Health Department Leaders Using Measles Case To Inform Citizens
TULSA, Oklahoma - The State Health Department is investigating a measles case in Okmulgee County but Tulsa health leaders say they are still hoping to use this situation to educate the community of Tulsa County as well.
"In the event that a clinician suspected that an individual had measles, that would be directly reported and if that was a Tulsa County resident we would be involved in that investigation," said Tulsa Health Department Epidemiology Supervisor, Jessica Rice.
Rice says if the person who is sick lived in Tulsa County, they would be helping with the investigation.
"Tulsa did have one case of measles in April of last year and that was the first confirmed case we have had since the 90s," said Rice.
The Tulsa Health Department says they are hoping the community will use this investigation as an opportunity to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.
"Generally with Measles individuals will present with a rash and generally that is going to start along the hairline. Folks usually have fever, red eyes, runny nose, and cough as well but symptoms can vary depending on the individual," said Rice, "People can keep themselves safe as well and their family by knowing their vaccine history and being aware if they are unvaccinated or if they are needing any additional vaccines."
You can check to make sure you are up to date on your vaccines through the Tulsa Health Department. You can also get any missing vaccines there as well.