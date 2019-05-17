News
Grumpy Cat Passes Away In Owner's Arms
Friday, May 17th 2019, 8:08 AM CDT
People around the world are mourning the loss of Internet-famous "Grumpy Cat."
The owners say she died Tuesday morning of complications from a urinary tract infection despite receiving top veterinary care. Her family said Grumpy Cat died in the arms of her owner, Tabatha.
Grumpy Cat's real name was Tardar Sauce, and she gained fame from her expression which made her always appear to be upset. She was 7 years old.