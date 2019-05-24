UPDATE: Keystone Dam Continues To Release More Water
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Keystone Dam is currently reading 32 feet above normal, and the release numbers are continuing to increase which means the flooding could be more wide spread downstream.
Yesterday the Corps of Engineers said they were going to release 250,000 cubic feet per second from the Keystone Dam.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum held a news conference Thursday and said people living along or near the Arkansas River should be aware of the larger water release and possible flooding - and be prepared to evacuate if they haven’t already.
The Corps said they will release 250,000 cubic feet of water per second until Sunday then gradually decrease that number as water levels recede.
They say they didn't anticipate the number to get higher; however, now it’s releasing at 253,000 cubic feet per second.
Friday morning at 3 a.m., it was showing that inflows--meaning water coming into the dam--were down under 300,000 CFS but now it’s reading at at more than 306,000 cubic feet per second.
But, unfortunately, those inflows could go up even higher if we get more rain today— even if it hits in Osage County like Alan was talking about — those rivers and creeks flow into the dam so those inflows could continue to go up.
So, take precautions if your home is in that floodplain.
River and flooding maps: