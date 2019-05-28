Monitoring Continues As Levee Concerns Grow In Tulsa County
Crews are still monitoring the integrity of the levee system in Sand Springs and west Tulsa, as they are still up against rising water from the Arkansas River.
First responders and National Guard soldiers are still watching the levees around the clock, and they put out sandbags in several spots.
Emergency officials are encouraging people living behind the levees to evacuate; they say homes along the river--from 65th West Avenue to Newblock Park in West Tulsa--could flood quickly.
County officials say the levees have never held this much water for such a long period of time and they're concerned about more expected rain.
A national guard helicopter delivered sandbags Monday night as a precaution.
Since so many people have already evacuated, police say they are keeping a close eye on these neighborhoods to make sure homes stay safe while neighbors are away.